EUR/USD bounces off intraday low to around 1.0920 as it consolidates weekly gains, the third one in a row, ahead of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday. The major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle below 1.0940 hurdle - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD to Target $1.10 on US GDP and Jobless Claims Data - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD stays above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP during ECB blackout - January 25, 2023