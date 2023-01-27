EUR/USD licks its wounds near the intraday low surrounding 1.0870 as traders await the key US inflation number during early Friday in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair drops for the second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Clings to mild losses inside bullish channel, 1.0840 in focus - January 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: 200-hour SMA around 1.0850 holds the key for bulls ahead of US PCE - January 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Brace for a Brief Pullback - January 26, 2023