The US Dollar bounced on Wednesday as Fed funds futures traders continue to be pricing in 32 basis points of additional tightening and while inflation in the United Kingdom cooled more than economists …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Correction picking up from last week’s highs, eyes on 1.1100 - July 19, 2023
- USD/BRL: Real nears key price as Brazil boosts GDP forecast - July 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar gives signs of life - July 19, 2023