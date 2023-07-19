EUR/USD gives away further ground and confronts the key support at 1.1200 the figure on Wednesday. While the continuation of the upside momentum appears favoured in the very near term, the pair’s current overbought conditions (as per the everyday RSI near 73) might spark a corrective knee-jerk.
