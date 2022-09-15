The asset has slipped below the 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.9994. Auction below 20-EMA adds to the downside filters. The EUR/USD pair has dropped to near Wednesday’s low around 0.9969 in the Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Decline below 61.8% Fibo at around 1.0000 secures a contra bet - September 14, 2022
- EUR/USD remains lackluster around parity, US Retail Sales, Fed bets eyed - September 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Faces Sellers at $1.00 Despite Eurozone Inflation Uptick - September 14, 2022