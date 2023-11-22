EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dips below 1.0900, though retains bullish bias on daily chart - November 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish while under 1.0900 - November 22, 2023
- EUR/USD feels the pinch as robust US Jobless Claims lifts the US Dollar - November 22, 2023