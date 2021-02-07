EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above 1.2189

EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows in the mid-1.1900s. The next key level on the upside is now at 1.2189. EUR/USD manages to reverse, albeit partially, the recent downside and rebounds from lows in the …
