EUR/USD bears are in control and eye the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that aligns with the prior resistance near 1.0720. 1.0720 guards a deeper move into the Fibo scale and a 50% mean reversion within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside thesis gaining traction, bears hunting down 1.0770s that guard 1.0750 - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Ready to Extend Rally after German ZEW Data Moves into Positive Territory - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD: Momentum remains bullish, pointing to further gains – Scotiabank - January 17, 2023