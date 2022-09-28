EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dribbles on the way to 0.9465

EUR/USD flirts with the 0.9600 threshold after a six-day downtrend that refreshed the 20-year low. Even so, the major currency pair remains inside a bearish chart pattern and keeps the sellers hopeful …
