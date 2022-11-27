EUR/USD has been capped but bullish there are prospects while above 1.0300/1.0220. EUR/USD bulls need to get on the back side of the micro bearish trendline resistance. EUR/USD remained close to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dynamic resistance is key for the opening sessions - November 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus - November 27, 2022
- Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Gold - November 27, 2022