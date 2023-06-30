Weekly resistance line restricts immediate upside; 1.0800 appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro again bounces off 50-EMA as EU/US inflation figures loom - June 29, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Rate: Short, Medium And Long-Term EUR/USD Forecasts At Berenberg - June 29, 2023
- EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed - June 29, 2023