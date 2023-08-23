Technically, a convergence of the ascending trend line from late November 2022 and a horizontal area comprising lows marked in the last two months, around 1.0835-50, restricts the immediate downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears attack 1.0830 key support ahead of EU/US PMI - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD hits monthly high above 1.0900, makes a U-Turn on rising US yields, ahead of Powell’s speech - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish, testing July lows - August 22, 2023