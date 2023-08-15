EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0910 as it tries hard to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce off the monthly low amid sluggish Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair aptly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears keep reins below 1.0980 despite corrective bounce ahead of US Retail Sales - August 14, 2023
- Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD rebound needs validation from $2.90 and US data - August 14, 2023
- EUR/USD stays vulnerable at five-week low near 1.0900 ahead of US Retail Sales - August 14, 2023