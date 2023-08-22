EUR/USD stays defensive as bulls struggle to justify a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation. Strong yields fail to impress US Dollar bulls amid market’s consolidation ahead of central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls attack 1.0910 upside hurdle on softer Greenback - August 21, 2023
- EUR/USD portrays bearish consolidation around 1.0900 despite multi-year high US Treasury bond yields - August 21, 2023
- EUR/USD calm ahead of PMI, Jackson Hole - August 21, 2023