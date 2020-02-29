EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro clings to 3.5-week’s high, trades above 1.1000 figure - February 29, 2020
- Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD - February 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Unclear Direction - February 28, 2020