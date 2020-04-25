EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week in the red, trades near 1.0800 figure

The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before …
