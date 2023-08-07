EUR/USD snaps two-day winning streak but lacks follow-through amid sluggish session. One-month-old symmetrical triangle restricts immediate Euro moves as US CPI week begins. Failure to cross 200-SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro fades bullish bias within monthly triangle, focus on 1.0920 and US inflation - August 6, 2023
- USD/CAD recovers some ground near the 1.3370 area in the Canadian bank holiday - August 6, 2023
- EUR/USD retreats to 1.1000 on fears of ECB peak rates, hawkish Fed moves on upbeat US CPI - August 6, 2023