On the flip side, a daily closing beneath the 10-EMA level of 1.1130 isn’t an open invitation to the EUR/USD bears as the nine-week-old resistance-turned-support line, near 1.1100 at the latest, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro flirts with support-turned-resistance near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom - July 21, 2023
- EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1135-40 area, just above one-week low set on Thursday - July 20, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls again aim for 1.1280 as US Dollar weakness supersedes Eurozone economic concerns - July 20, 2023