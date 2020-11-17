EUR/USD’s daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. A move above Monday’s high is needed to revive the bullish bias. EUR/USD is currently bid and closing on Monday’s high of 1.1869.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro makes a move toward Monday’s high - November 16, 2020
- GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism - November 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Neutral-To-Positive, Needs To Clear The 1.1885 Resistance Level - November 16, 2020