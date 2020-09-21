EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro may be eyeing reversal lower

The USD/JPY plummeted this week to 104.26, flirting with July’s monthly low, to settle in the 104.50 price zone. Japanese markets will remain closed due to local holidays until next Wednesday. USD/JPY …
