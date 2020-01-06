EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rejecting 1.1200 handle in the New York session

EUR/USD has surpassed 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations. GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150 as …
