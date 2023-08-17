EUR/USD slides to the fresh low since early July as US Dollar extends the latest run-up during early Thursday. In doing so, the Euro pair drops for the second consecutive day to 1.0866, refreshing the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro renews multi-day low, further downside towards 1.0840 appears impulsive - August 16, 2023
- EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar - August 16, 2023
- EUR/USD dips below 1.0900 as Fed’s minutes show split views amongst Fed officials - August 16, 2023