EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro vulnerable at two-month lows, eyeing the 1.1000 figure
EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus. GBP/USD is …