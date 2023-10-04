EUR/USD remains under selling pressure around 1.0467 amid the stronger USD. The major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with the bearish RSI. The key support level is seen at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above 1.0450, eyes on Eurozone data, ECB’s Lagarde speech - October 4, 2023
- EUR/USD still risks further downside – UOB - October 4, 2023
- EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Retail Sales - October 3, 2023