Gravestone Doji bearish candlestick, failure to cross 200-SMA keeps Euro bears hopeful. EUR/USD bears rush towards retaking control as the Euro pair stays depressed around 1.0730 during Friday’s Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 200-SMA towards 1.0700 - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD oscillates at a make or a break above 1.0730, focus shifts to US Inflation - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Uncertainty prevents EUR/USD directional movements - February 9, 2023