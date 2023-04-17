Bearish MACD signals join downside break of previously key horizontal support, one-week-old ascending trend line to favor Euro sellers. EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0980 as bears approach a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from one-year high to 1.0970 horizontal support - April 16, 2023
- Could EUR/USD drop to the 1,759 level? - April 16, 2023
- EUR/USD faces barricades around 1.1000 as chances for Fed’s rate hike remain stubborn - April 16, 2023