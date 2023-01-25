EUR/USD seems to have met some initial resistance in the area just above 1.0900 the figure on Wednesday. The continuation of the uptrend now needs to rapidly clear the 2023 high at 1.0926 (January 23) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains need to surpass 1.0926 - January 25, 2023
- Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls refuse to give up - January 25, 2023