EUR/USD resumes the upside following the post-ECB sell-off. The surpass of 1.1030 exposes a move to 1.1100. EUR/USD reverses the recent pessimism and embarks on a recovery north of the 1.0900 hurdle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains remain favoured - February 3, 2023
- EUR/USD forecasting the rally after Elliott Wave zig zag pattern - February 3, 2023
- EUR/USD: Things are getting increasingly difficult for bulls – Commerzbank - February 3, 2023