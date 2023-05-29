EUR/USD remains under pressure and close to 1.0700. The breach of 1.0700 could pave the way for a sustained drop. EUR/USD keeps the bearish note well in place and keeps the trade near the key 1.0700 zone on Monday. The ongoing bearish development could …
