If bears remain in control, EUR/USD could see the weekly low at 1.0909 (April 17) quickly revisited prior to the provisional 55-day SMA at 1.0841, which comes just ahead of another weekly low at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra weakness could retest 1.0909 - May 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lurches Forward But Gives Up Momentum - May 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Rangebound As Data Points To ECB And F - May 11, 2023