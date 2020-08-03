EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes pullback after failure to beat macro trendline hurdle

EUR/USD is trading in the red near 1.1755 at press time, having hit a 26-month high of 1.1909 on Friday As such, the pair may test dip demand by testing the 10-day simple moving average (SMA), which …
