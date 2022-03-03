EUR/USD retreats towards the multi-day high, stays inside monthly falling wedge. Descending trend line from mid-February, 61.8% FE of September 2021-February 2022 moves to restrict downside past …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Euro US Dollar - March 2, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus - March 2, 2022
- EUR/USD hits hourly resistance and stalls as markets weigh the Ukraine crisis risks and the Fed - March 2, 2022