EUR/USD’s failed breakout has shifted risk in favor of a drop to 1.11. The key indicator has violated the ascending trendline in favor of the bears. EUR/USD may face selling pressure with the 4-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Failed breakout on 4H chart - January 16, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is out of favour as the US dollar perks up - January 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish Potential Limited By Higher Highs And Higher Lows - January 16, 2020