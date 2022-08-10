EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fake triangle breakout drags Eurozone bulls to near 1.0200

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around Tuesday’s low at 1.0203 and is likely to display a steep fall on its violation. The asset is declining swiftly after facing barricades above 1.0240 and has shifted …
