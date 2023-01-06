Investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone Inflation and US NFP for fresh impetus. The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range, which indicates that the downside momentum has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP - January 5, 2023
- EUR/USD in for a Choppy Session with the US Jobs Report in Focus - January 5, 2023
- Lower Prices Look Likely for the EUR/USD - January 5, 2023