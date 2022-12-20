A break below a two-month-old ascending channel is needed to negate the positive bias. The EUR/USD pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with a nearly two-week-old ascending trend-line, around 1.0600 - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD: Gains through 1.0655/60 will add to upside momentum – Scotiabank - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: US Dollar pressured despite a tepid mood - December 20, 2022