The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday, closing the week anyway in the red in the 1.0820 price zone. The pair turned neutral in the short-term, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s bullish candle needs follow through - April 26, 2020
- Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish - April 26, 2020
- USD/JPY: Depressed below 108 amid coronavirus fears - April 26, 2020