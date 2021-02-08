EUR/USD jumped 0.73% on Friday, engulfing the preceding day’s high and low and forming a bullish outside day candle on the daily chart. If appearing after a prolonged or notable sell-off, the bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s outside day candle has neutralized the immediate bearish view - February 7, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Profit-taking bounce short of confirming a bottom - February 7, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Following the lead of US Treasury yields - February 7, 2021