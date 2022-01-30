EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s spinning top, oversold RSI test sellers, 1.1185 in focus

Friday’s candlestick, oversold RSI conditions test bears at multi-day low. Rebound remains elusive below 2021 bottom, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2017-18 upside. EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.
