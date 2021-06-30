EUR/USD flirts with weekly lows near the 1.1880 region. The next relevant support comes in at the 1.1850 zone. The offered bias in EUR/USD picks up extra pace on Wednesday. If the selling impulse …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline forecast to test 1.1850 - June 30, 2021
- EUR/USD: US ADP jobs data and Fed hawkish to send the pair below 1.1850 - June 30, 2021
- Is the EUR/USD a buy in July after weak Eurozone inflation data? - June 30, 2021