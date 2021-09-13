EUR/USD accelerates the downside to the sub-1.1800 levels. A deeper pullback opens the door to test 1.1700. EUR/USD drops further and records new 3-week lows in the 1.1770 area at the beginning of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline remains well on the cards - September 13, 2021
- USD/CAD pares early losses, trades flat around 1.2690 - September 13, 2021
- EUR/CHF to hover around the 1.08 level on a three-month view – Rabobank - September 13, 2021