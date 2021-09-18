EUR/USD attempts a rebound from recent lows around 1.1750. Next on the downside comes the 1.1700 zone. EUR/USD trims part of the intense selloff recorded on Thursday and regains the 1.1785/90 band on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses to 1.1700 stay on the table - September 18, 2021
- Canadian Dollar Analysis: Are Recent USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Lows in the Rearview Mirror? - September 18, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides toward August trough on Fed tightening view - September 17, 2021