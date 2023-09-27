EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level since March below 1.0550 on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength following the better-than-expected US Durable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To US Dollar Forecast: Revised Down To 1.02 In Three Months At Rabobank - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside mitigated above 1.0770 - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD: Domestic news and overall environment continue to point to weakness – ING - September 29, 2023