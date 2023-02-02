EUR/USD gathers extra buying interest and finally surpasses the key 1.1000 barrier on Thursday. A move beyond the so far 2023 high at 1.1032 (February 2) should retarget the round level at 1.1100 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside should now meet the 1.1100 mark - February 2, 2023
- EUR/USD seen sliding toward 1.06 on a three-month view – Rabobank - February 2, 2023
- Currency market – FX next week: EUR/USD target 1.1001 achieved - February 2, 2023