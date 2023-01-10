EUR/USD seems to have met some resistance near 1.0760. Further upside could see the June 2022 high retested. EUR/USD falters just ahead of Monday’s monthly peaks around 1.0760 on Tuesday. In case …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further upside targets the 1.0773/86 band - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Threatens Resistance - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline could extend towards 1.0630 - January 10, 2023