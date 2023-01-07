EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further weakness could revisit 1.0440 - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Threatening To Break Down After ADP Number - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Rallies off Key Trend Support - January 6, 2023