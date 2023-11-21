The AUD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session on Tuesday, trading around the 0.6560 level. This rally is fueled by the hawkish comments made by the RBA Governor Michele Bullock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains momentum above 1.0950 amid overbought condition - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD: Currency Pair Of The Week - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strongly Bullish Above $1.0894 - November 20, 2023