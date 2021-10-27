EUR/USD looks to leave behind the recent couple of pullbacks. The next target of note emerges around 1.1670. EUR/USD wobbles around the 1.1600 mark after two consecutive daily drops on Wednesday. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains remain limited by 1.1670 - October 27, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY show tentative signs of weakness after recent gains - October 27, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD options flag ECB and directional risk premium - October 27, 2021