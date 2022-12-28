EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0645, portraying a three-day winning streak amid a sluggish Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous bounce off the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD needs to surpass 1.0780 to extend the bounce – SocGen - December 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Grinds higher past 100, 200 HMA confluence - December 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to find direction as key levels stay intact - December 28, 2022