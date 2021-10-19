EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1650, having staged an impressive bounce from the daily lows of 1.1610, as the pullback in the US dollar amid the risk-on mood underpinned the pair. The major extends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Has room to rise towards 1.1715 amid bullish technical set up - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Saves Itself After Selloff Attempt - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone - October 19, 2021